Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.63. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.