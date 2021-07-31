Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEG. Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

AEG stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the period.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

