Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aenza S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE:AENZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 28,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.92 million for the quarter.

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, infrastructure and energy concessions, and real estate management businesses in Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aenza S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aenza S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.