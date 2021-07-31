Aeternity (AE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.30 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00029978 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,928,941 coins and its circulating supply is 341,107,998 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

