Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $16.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.26 to $19.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.44. The company had a trading volume of 309,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.25. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

