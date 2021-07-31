Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.