Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.92. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$32.84, with a volume of 35,268 shares traded.

AFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$607.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$248.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

