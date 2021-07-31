AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.500-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.80.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 758,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.65. AGCO has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.