AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.500-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.72 billion.

AGCO traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $132.11. 758,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65. AGCO has a twelve month low of $63.87 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.80.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

