AGNC Investment Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.67.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.