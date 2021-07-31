AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 180,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 482.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.