Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $77.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $77.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.39.

NYSE:AEM opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

