Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.55%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.