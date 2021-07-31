Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.