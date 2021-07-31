Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

EPA:AIR opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €109.87. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

