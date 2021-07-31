Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.71%.

NYSE AGI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

