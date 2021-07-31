Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given Buy Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGI. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

TSE:AGI opened at C$10.14 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.16.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.