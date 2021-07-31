Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lowered to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. DZ Bank currently has $192.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.90.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $195.19 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $528.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

