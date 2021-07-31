Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $732.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $715.00 to $732.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $695.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $612.59. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $697.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.