Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

ALGS stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.