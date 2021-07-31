Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 586,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.53 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.