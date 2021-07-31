Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.86. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $108.61 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

