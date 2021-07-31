Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

