Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $990.04

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 990.04 ($12.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,008.47 ($13.18). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.12), with a volume of 135,116 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 990.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £544.50 ($711.39).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

