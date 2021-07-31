AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Increases Dividend to $0.91 Per Share

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years.

AB stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $48.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AB. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

