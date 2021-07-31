AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

AB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

AB stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

