AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 66.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 55,825 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 34,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,477. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

