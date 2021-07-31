Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

