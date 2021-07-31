Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.17.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

