Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.