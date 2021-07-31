Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.
NYSE ALLY opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
