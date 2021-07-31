Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $216.63 million and $30.99 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042101 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002455 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002163 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.