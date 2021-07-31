Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $512.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

