Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

