Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $21.65 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $21.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $18.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,034.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $23.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $100.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $147.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,478.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

