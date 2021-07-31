Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $114.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the information services provider will earn $114.38 per share for the year.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,553.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

