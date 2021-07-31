Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,200.00 at Barclays

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,746.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,478.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.