AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.67.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.60. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.