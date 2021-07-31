Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,333 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,575 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $2,621,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,160 shares of company stock worth $34,250,587. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $69.76 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

