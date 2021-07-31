Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

