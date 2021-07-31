Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of MO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.
MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.
In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.