Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,104,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

