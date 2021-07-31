Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of AWCMY opened at $5.02 on Friday. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.