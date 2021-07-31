Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 28.5% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $272.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,327.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,634. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

