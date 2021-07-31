Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,900.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,126.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 37.2% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.