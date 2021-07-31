Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $5,000.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,126.19.

AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

