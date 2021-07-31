Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00. The stock had previously closed at $3,599.92, but opened at $3,365.75. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,340.08, with a volume of 121,616 shares trading hands.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,126.19.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,459.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

