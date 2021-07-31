American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $674,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

