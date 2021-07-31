American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $37.30 on Friday. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.96.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

