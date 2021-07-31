American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.34. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

