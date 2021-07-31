Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 3.56.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.