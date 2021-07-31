Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $13,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

